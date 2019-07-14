Fire at UAW headquarters under investigation

DETROIT -- The Detroit Fire Department said it continues to investigate a fire at the UAW's international headquarters on Saturday that broke out on the eve of formal contract talks with the Detroit 3 automakers.

UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg wrote in an emailed statement that the fire was on the third floor of the UAW building, which was “largely empty at the time.” The fire took place in the union's IT department and also damaged adjacent public relations office space, he confirmed. 

Patrick McNulty, chief of fire investigation for the Detroit Fire Department, on Monday told Automotive News the arson unit was called to the scene of the fire Saturday. McNulty said the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

“Staff have been notified they will work from home Monday and Tuesday,” Rothenberg said in the email. “The handshake ceremonies and usual business will go on while the damage is assessed and any needed temporary workspace issues are worked out.”

WWJ Newsradio 950 reported two firefighters were injured at the scene, one with a hand injury and the other complaining of chest pains. 

A firefighter who was on the scene Saturday told Automotive News first responders were relieved after three hours. 

“It was a lot of hard work them guys put into finding and putting that thing out,” he said. 

