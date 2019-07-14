Fire at UAW headquarters under investigation

DETROIT -- The Detroit Fire Department said it continues to investigate a fire at the UAW's international headquarters on Saturday that broke out on the eve of formal contract talks with the Detroit 3 automakers.

UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg wrote in an emailed statement that the fire was on the third floor of the UAW building, which was “largely empty at the time.” The fire took place in the union's IT department and also damaged adjacent public relations office space, he confirmed.

Patrick McNulty, chief of fire investigation for the Detroit Fire Department, on Monday told Automotive News the arson unit was called to the scene of the fire Saturday. McNulty said the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.