Fiat Chrysler to resume China production soon

MILAN -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will soon resume full production at plants it operates in China, a spokesman said.

The plants have had extended shutdowns due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The plant in Guangzhou restarted production on Feb. 17 while production at the plant in Changsha will resume shortly, the spokesman said on Wednesday, without giving a specific date.

FCA operates its China plants through a joint venture with Guangzhou Automobile Group.

The joint venture builds the Jeep Cherokee and Grand Commander in Changsha. The Jeep Renegade and Compass are produced in Guangzhou.

FCA said on Friday it had temporarily halted production of the Fiat 500L at its Serbian plant because of a shortage of audio parts from China -- the first such suspension by an automaker in Europe.

Jaguar Land Rover warned on Tuesday that it could to run out of Chinese parts for UK production after 2 weeks.

Andrea Malan contributed to this report