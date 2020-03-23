Fiat Chrysler plans to produce face masks in Asia

MILAN -- Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley told employees that the carmaker would help with the production of masks during the coronavirus emergency, a union representative said Monday.

Manley said one of the group's plants in Asia would be converted to produce face masks for healthcare workers and would quickly reach a target of one million masks per month, UILM union representative Gianluca Ficco said, quoting a letter sent by the CEO to employees.

FCA and luxury carmaker Ferrari are also in talks with the nation's biggest ventilator manufacturer to help it boost production of the life-saving machines which are urgently needed in the coronavirus crisis, company officials said last week.

Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess wrote in a LinkedIn post this past weekend that the automaker is building production capacity for protective masks in China and helping to support Germany’s health system with thermometers, masks, disinfectants, and diagnostic devices.

Several other automakers are making plans to help produce ventilators in North America.