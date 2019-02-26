Fiat Chrysler to cut nearly 1,400 jobs at Illinois plant

DAVID SHEPARDSON
Reuters

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Tuesday it will cut nearly 1,400 jobs at an Illinois assembly plant where it builds the Jeep Cherokee SUV.

The Italian-American automaker will cut one of three shifts at the Belvidere Assembly plant starting May 6, impacting 1,371 jobs, in order to "better align production with global demand," a spokeswoman said.

The company said it would "make every effort" to find work for laid off hourly workers based on seniority.

Earlier on Tuesday, Fiat Chrysler announced it was investing $4.5 billion in five plants and creating 6,500 jobs in Michigan, including building a new assembly plant in Detroit.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Thumbnail
Read the issue
See our archive