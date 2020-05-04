FCA's steps toward restart include medical tents, COVID-19 signage

WINDSOR -- FCA Canada has taken more physical steps toward restarting production in Windsor, Canada, erecting medical tents in the parking lots of its plants and posting large COVID-19 posters on all its gates.

Four tents, anchored over about 12 parking stalls in the employee lots at the automaker’s minivan plant, went up over the weekend. Company spokeswoman LouAnn Gosselin says similar installations are in place in Brampton, Ont., where FCA builds its sedans.

Employees arriving for work are expected to be screened for a fever before entering the factories to ensure “the daily wellness of our workforce,” the company said.

Each gate now has two COVID-19 placards hung on the fence adjacent to the turnstiles employees funnel through.

The first is a five-question checklist employees must answer before entering the plants. If they answer “no” to any of the five questions, they should not report for work. The second lists eight measures the company has taken to keep its workers safe and “reassure our employees of their health and well-being in their workplace.”