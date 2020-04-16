FCA's restart plans take shape

REUTERS

Jeep Wrangler production at an assembly plant in Toledo, Ohio, is targeted to resume May 4.

DETROIT -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' plan to resume North America production begins with its Mexico van plant on April 20 before a progressive restart of U.S. and Canadian facilities on May 4 and May 18, the company told suppliers during a webinar on Wednesday.

The automaker also said several key products would be delayed as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, including the Jeep Grand Wagoneer and next-generation Grand Cherokee. The automaker estimates that each of those models, expected to arrive in 2021, will face three-month delays.

Fiat Chrysler's U.S. operations have struggled significantly with the coronavirus pandemic -- at least 15 hourly workers who have been linked to the disease have died, according to the UAW.

Company executives said plants will begin with one-shift patterns. Marlo Vitous, FCA's head of North America supply chain planning and global inter-regional flow, said during the supplier presentation that the company will only restart operations with "safe, secure and sanitized" workplaces that "protect all of our employees and you."

Ram Promaster production in Saltillo, Mexico, is slated to begin on Monday. Output at the Saltillo Truck Assembly plant that builds the Ram 1500 Classic and heavy duty models could follow on April 27.

Coronavirus Plant ClosingsFollow the latest on assembly plant closings: Automotive News' list of U.S. auto factory shutdowns and scheduled dates of reopening.
Coronavirus plant closings >

In the U.S., the estimated return date for its Detroit area plants is May 4. The resumption of Wrangler production at the Toledo North site in Ohio is also being targeted for May 4. FCA's Brampton car plant in Canada that assembles the Dodge Challenger, Charger and Chrysler 300 is scheduled to restart on May 4 as well.

FCA's progressive return would continue on May 18 for its Jeep Cherokee plant in Belvidere, Ill.; the Toledo South plant that produces the Jeep Gladiator; the Toluca, Mexico, factory that assembles the Dodge Journey and Jeep Compass; and the Windsor minivan plant in Canada.

Vitous said the launch cadence for the company's powertrain and stamping plants that support the assembly operations is still being determined.

"As I tell my team, we're all in this together," Vitous told suppliers. "We need your increased support now. You will have ours."

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
Automotive News 4-13-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal - 2-17-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters