FCA worker stabbed outside of Ram plant

DETROIT -- A worker at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Sterling Heights Assembly Plant was stabbed Monday night.

An FCA spokeswoman said there was an altercation between two employees outside of the plant, which produces the Ram 1500 pickup.

FCA said the injured employee was taken to the hospital for treatment. The condition of the worker is unclear.

The incident is being investigated by the Sterling Heights Police Department. A message left with the department wasn't immediately returned.

A video posted on Facebook on Tuesday purportedly shows the dispute between two male workers. One is wearing a bloodied white T-shirt, the other is shirtless.

"Our thoughts are with our member and their families and coworkers and we hope for a safe and full recovery," a UAW spokesman said.

