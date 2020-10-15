FCA, Unifor reach tentative deal at 11th hour to avoid strike in Canada

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Unifor on Wednesday night agreed to a tentative labor contract, averting a strike with minutes to go.

A news conference with Unifor President Jerry Dias is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET Thursday. The union provided no details about the agreement, including its length, but said it would provide “more information” at the news conference.

The company confirmed the tentative agreement. "FCA Canada confirms that the Company has reached a tentative agreement with Unifor on a new contract," an FCA Canada statement said. "Further details will be provided at a later date."

The contract needs to be ratified by unionized FCA Canada workers in order to take effect. Virtual ratification votes will begin on Sunday. Unifor represents about 8,400 FCA workers, according to the automaker.

In the talks, Unifor sought new production for the FCA Windsor, Ont., minivan plant and Brampton, Ont., assembly plant.

FCA recently cut the third shift in Windsor amid slumping sales in the minivan segment, costing about 1,500 workers their jobs. The union wants at least one new product to build alongside the minivans to potentially bring some of those jobs back. The plant currently assembles the Chrysler Pacifica and Voyager minivans, as well as the Chrysler Grand Caravan for the Canadian market.