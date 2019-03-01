FCA tax incentives to remain secret until Michigan board vote

DETROIT -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday the "considerably conservative" tax incentives the state will offer Fiat Chrysler Automobiles for its $4.5 billion investment in five plants in Michigan won't be made public until a state board votes on them.

Whitmer said "pieces" of FCA's tax incentive package would include the state's transformational brownfield and Good Jobs tax incentive programs for the $1.6 billion the automaker plans to spend converting two engine plants on Mack Avenue on Detroit's east side into a new assembly plant for Jeeps.

FCA said Tuesday that it would create 3,850 jobs at the new Mack Avenue assembly plant, add 1,100 jobs at its Jefferson North Assembly plant in Detroit and create 1,500 more jobs at its manufacturing plants in Macomb County.

Whitmer and Michigan Economic Development Corp. CEO Jeff Mason have declined to reveal the precise value of tax incentives the state will offer FCA in exchange for the new investment in its existing automotive manufacturing facilities.

"In comparison to the kind of economic developments that happen in this state, this dwarfs everything else that's been done," Whitmer told reporters Thursday after speaking at the Detroit Policy Conference. "My understanding of what's on the table is considerably conservative considering the return that we're going to get on the investment."

Under the state's transformational brownfield program, businesses investing at least $500 million in a Detroit project can capture up to $40 million annually in income taxes generated by employees or tenants after construction is complete. Businesses also can get a tax exemption on sales and use taxes for construction materials under the Transformational Brownfield Plan.

Captured taxes are meant to be used for offset the cost of infrastructure and environmental improvements at a site as well as demolition or new construction expenses.

Other projects

Last May, the Michigan Strategic Fund's board approved $618 million in transformational brownfield incentives for $2.14 billion in downtown Detroit construction projects billionaire Dan Gilbert's companies are building. Gilbert's projects were the first approved for taxpayer incentives under the new brownfield program.

The Good Jobs for Michigan allows companies to capture 100 percent of an employee's 4.25 percent income taxes for 10 years if they create 3,000 or more jobs that pay more than the average regional wage of roughly $58,000 a year.

Companies that create 500 or more jobs that pay more than the regional average can qualify for a 50 percent capture of new state income tax generated for up to five years under the Good Jobs program.

Whitmer, a Democrat, said the public will "have an opportunity to scrutinize" the tax incentives for FCA after the Michigan Strategic Fund board votes on them.

"The incentives, as I understand, will be totally consumed by the public when the Strategic Fund board meets," Whitmer said.

Done deal?

Tax incentive packages are typically a done deal by the time they're voted on by the Michigan Strategic Fund board, a state panel mostly stacked with appointees of former Gov. Rick Snyder.

"This is the process we use for every deal that goes before the MSF board," MEDC spokeswoman Michelle Grinnell said Thursday.

The MSF board would likely consider the FCA incentive package within the next one to two months, Grinnell said.

That aligns with the 60-day timeline Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's administration is under to assemble 200 acres of land around its Mack Engine plants, 4000 St. Jean St.

Duggan said Tuesday the city will grant FCA a $12 million break on property taxes and pay for the land with tax dollars. He declined to say how much the city intends to spend on the land.