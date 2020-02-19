FCA to restart China ouput soon

MILAN -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will soon resume production at assembly plants it operates in China, a spokesman said.

The plants have been on extended shutdowns due to the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

An FCA factory in Guangzhou restarted production on Feb. 17 while production at a plant in Changsha will resume shortly, the spokesman said on Wednesday, without giving a specific date.

FCA operates the China plants through a joint venture with Guangzhou Automobile Group.

The joint venture builds the Jeep Cherokee and Grand Commander in Changsha. The Jeep Renegade and Compass are produced in Guangzhou.

FCA said on Friday it had temporarily halted production of the Fiat 500L at its Serbian plant because of a shortage of audio parts from China -- the first such suspension by an automaker in Europe.

Jaguar Land Rover warned on Tuesday that it could run out of Chinese parts for UK production after 2 weeks.

Andrea Malan contributed to this report.