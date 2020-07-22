FCA, PSA merger probe halted as EU regulators await data

Reuters
FCA PSA 2 rtrs web_6.jpg

BRUSSELS -- European Union antitrust regulators have suspended their investigation into Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot maker PSA Group's proposed merger because they are waiting for the automakers to provide requested data.

The European Commission launched a probe into the merger plan in June amid concerns that the deal to create the world's fourth-biggest automaker may hurt competition in small vans in Europe.

The Commission said Wednesday that the probe has been suspended because the parties failed to provide, in a timely fashion, an important piece of information requested from them.

The suspension will delay the EU's decision on the merger. Its previous deadline for a decision was Nov. 13.

"Once the missing information is supplied by the parties, the clock is re-started and the deadline for the Commission's decision is then adjusted accordingly," the EU competition enforcer said.

