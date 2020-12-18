FCA plans $23M customization facility near Ohio Jeep plant

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles plans to invest $23 million in a 250,000-square-foot vehicle customization facility in Toledo, Ohio, to support nearby production of the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator, according to Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz.

In a Friday news release, Kapszukiewicz said the Toledo City Council would vote next week on whether to authorize the sale and development of the property, which would be operated by a supplier and employ about 300 workers. The site formerly housed operations for an automotive fabric supplier and an emergency ambulance service provider.

If approved, the city would sell the property for $1. If FCA fails to develop the site for the intended use within four years, Toledo would also have the option of buying back the property for $1.

"The iconic Jeep brand has a special connection and history with Toledo and all of its residents," FCA said in a statement. "We appreciate the City Council's consideration of this proposal and would like to thank the City of Toledo and the Mayor's Office for all of their efforts. At this time, we have no further details to provide."

The Toledo Blade reported earlier on the city's statement on FCA's plans.

Kapszukiewicz said FCA has been evaluating "numerous scenarios of how to expand production" at the largely landlocked Toledo Assembly Complex.

"In an effort to retain the facility's existing work force and production of the Jeep Wrangler, which has only ever been manufactured in Toledo, the city proactively worked with its economic development partners, including JobsOhio, to redevelop the shuttered Textileather and MedCorp properties into a 40-acre site ready for development," he said.

"Ultimately, we were successful in accomplishing our retention goals and are very pleased to announce today that our proactive efforts are paying off in the form of new jobs and private investment for our community. These jobs are needed now more than ever as we recover from the pandemic."