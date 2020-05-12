FCA implements safety measures in preparation for N.A. restart

DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Tuesday released plans detailing how it will resume North American production next week .

The automaker is implementing new policies in its U.S. and Canada manufacturing centers to ensure that cleanliness and social distancing are in line with the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

"We have drawn on our collective global expertise and best practices to rethink our production processes to put in place comprehensive protocols to keep our work force safe," FCA CEO Mike Manley said in a statement.

In preparation for reopening in North America, FCA cleaned and disinfected more than 57 million square-feet of production floor and will implement a daily health risk assessment that must be completed by employees.

The assessment consists of employees taking their temperature less than two hours before reporting to work and completing a self-screening questionnaire.