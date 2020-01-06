FCA to idle Canada minivan plant week of Jan. 20

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will idle its minivan plant in Windsor, Canada, the week of Jan. 20 to “align production with demand.”

The automaker would not elaborate on the temporary layoff, first posted late Friday by Unifor Local 444 its Facebook page.

About 6,500 workers build the Chrysler Pacifica and Dodge Grand Caravan in Windsor.

U.S. sales in 2019 totaled 97,705 for the Pacifica, a 17-percent drop from a year ago. Caravan sales also fell, down 19 percent to 122,648 units. Canadian Pacifica sales were down 38 percent to 3,731 in 2019. Grand Caravan sales in Canada were down 15 percent to 27,362 last year.

The automaker has never provided the number of days of inventory for its vehicles in Canada and has stopped doing so in the U.S., so it’s not known how many minivans are on dealer lots across North America.

The weeklong shutdown comes as the automaker prepares to end the plant’s midnight shift at the end of March.

FCA said in the summer of 2018 it would end the third shift but since that announcement has extended the shift’s end date several times.