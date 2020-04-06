FCA, Honda target May for production restart

Some automakers are targeting May to resume at least some North American production.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles plans to progressively restart production at U.S. and Canadian facilities beginning May 4, the company said Monday. Plans to resume output in Mexico will be announced separately.
Honda Motor Co. said Monday it is extending through May 1 the production suspension at all automobile, engine and transmission plants in the U.S. and Canada. Honda's suspension began March 23.
The disclosures come as the number of plant-worker deaths across the industry related to COVID-19 grows. So far, 11 FCA employees have died after contracting the virus, including 10 UAW members working at sites in Michigan and Indiana. Six Ford Motor Co. workers have died. An employee at Hyundai's assembly plant in Montgomery, Ala., also died from the coronavirus, the automaker confirmed Friday.