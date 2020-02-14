FCA halts output at Serbia plant due to China parts shortage

MILAN -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said it had temporarily halted production at its Serbian plant over the "availability of certain components sourced in China."

Planned downtime at the Kragujevac plant in Serbia has been rescheduled, an FCA spokesman said on Friday.

FCA said it planned to restart production later this month. The automaker builds the Fiat 500L in Kragujevac.

The production stoppage is because of a lack of audio-system and other electronic parts sourced from China, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Output at the Kragujevac plant was about 40,000 units last year, Serbian media reported, or a quarter of total capacity. Belgrade daily Danas reported earlier on the automaker's move to halt output at the plant.

The company had said on Feb. 6 that it might have to temporarily close a European plant within two to four weeks if the impact of the coronavirus in China created supply line issues.

The Kragujevac stoppage marks first time an automaker has had to idle a facility in Europe due to the virus.

Bloomberg contributed to this report.