FCA to halt output at Serbia plant due to coronavirus impact, report says

MILAN -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles plans to halt operations at its factory in Serbia due to a lack of parts from China because of the coronavirus, people familiar with the matter said.

The stoppage would mark the first time an automaker has had to idle a facility in Europe due to the virus.

The automaker's Kragujevac facility in Serbia, which produces the Fiat 500L, will temporarily halt manufacturing due to a lack of audio-system and other electronic parts sourced from China, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing confidential deliberations.

A spokesman for Fiat Chrysler declined to comment.

The company had said on Feb. 6 that it might have to temporarily close a European plant within two to four weeks if the impact from the virus continues to worsen, leading to supply line issues. Automakers to date have mainly had to contend with shutdowns in China itself.

Output at the plant was about 40,000 units last year, Serbian media reported, or a quarter of total capacity.

Belgrade daily Danas reported earlier on the automaker's move to halt output at the Kragujevac plant.