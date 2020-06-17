FCA cancels summer shutdowns at several N.A. plants

DETROIT -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said several of its North America plants will not have summer shutdowns this year "in order to meet strong consumer demand."

The plants that will remain open through the summer build vehicles such as the Ram 1500, Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator, and Dodge's muscle cars.

Those plants are Jefferson North Assembly in Detroit; Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio; Sterling Heights Assembly in suburban Detroit; Brampton Assembly in Ontario; Saltillo Truck Assembly in Mexico; and Saltillo Van Assembly.

FCA said the following plants will still observe a shutdown this summer of either one or two weeks:

Warren Truck Assembly in suburban Detroit, which will close the weeks of June 29 and July 6. FCA said Warren Truck's shutdown "will extend through the end of September as retooling continues for the launch of the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer."

Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois, which builds the Jeep Cherokee, will be down the week of Aug. 17.

Windsor Assembly Plant in Canada that produces FCA's minivans will be down the weeks of July 20 and July 27.

Toluca Assembly Plant in Mexico will be down for four weeks for model changeover beginning July 6.

The automaker said "powertrain, stamping and component plants will align work patterns to support assembly production schedules."