MEXICO CITY -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Tuesday began reopening its operations in Mexico.

The company said two plants in the central Mexican city of Toluca are ramping up after a gradual restart of its operations in the northern city of Saltillo a day earlier.

The spokesman for FCA Mexico said the company's operations in Saltillo had restarted on Monday with 40 percent of personnel.

The company idled its operations in Mexico on March 19.