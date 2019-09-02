FBI raid of UAW president's house adds to turmoil amid contract talks

The raids came less than three weeks before contracts between the union and automakers are set to expire. They happened shortly after prosecutors filed charges against Michael Grimes, a former UAW official in the union's General Motors department. Grimes was the ninth person charged in the scandal but the first UAW official outside the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles department.

Contract negotiations traditionally ramp up after Labor Day, and union leaders are expected to announce, as early as this week, which of the three automakers they will look to reach a deal with first before turning to the others. As more details trickle out about kickbacks allegedly paid and training money misused, and with the current president reportedly now under investigation, trust among the rank and file could erode.

"Even if the relationships between the car companies and the union have not been damaged by this, there's a big question on the membership's mind," Kristin Dziczek, vice president of industry, labor and economics at the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor, Mich., told Automotive News. "An investigation doesn't mean anyone's guilty of anything, but they have to be questioning whether their leadership is corrupt and if they're working for them."

A group of UAW members planned to protest the union's leadership at Monday's Labor Day Parade in Detroit, which is typically attended by thousands of auto workers. Brian Keller, who has sued the union over the corruption scandal, announced the protest march on Facebook.

Jones was not expected to attend the parade, according to a union spokesman, although in the past the UAW's current president typically has participated. Williams delivered remarks at the parade during the last contract year in 2015.

It's unclear which automaker the union will target, although labor experts agree it will either be Ford Motor Co. or GM, in part because of the cloud that the scandal has put over the union's relationship with FCA.

No one from the union's Ford department has yet been swept up in the corruption scandal. The automaker and the UAW-Ford department also have experienced negotiators and a history of a cordial working relationship.

The union could choose GM, though, in order to deal with some of the toughest issues first. GM has drawn the UAW's ire for its decision to stop production at a number of U.S. assembly plants.

Talks are expected to be more contentious than they were in 2015 when FCA was the target company and workers rejected the first tentative offer that UAW leaders presented to them for ratification. Workers ultimately approved a revised deal with FCA before approving a deal with GM and narrowly ratifying a Ford contract. The process dragged on until a few days before Thanksgiving.

"That rejection at FCA showed membership that if you throw back the first fish, you'll get back a bigger fish," Dziczek said. "It made 2019 that much harder."