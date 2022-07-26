Faraday Future delays launch of debut EV, warns cash is short

Faraday Future is pushing back the start of production and deliveries of its long-awaited debut vehicle to the “third or fourth quarter of 2022,” and says it needs additional capital to pull off the launch.

The U.S.-based electric vehicle startup, which was founded in 2014 and went public in a July 2021 merger with a blank-check company, had previously said it planned to launch the electric crossover as soon as this month.

Faraday once promised to start making and selling the FF91 crossover as early as 2018, but it has been forced to postpone delivery of its first mass-market vehicle several times.

