Faraday Future delays launch of debut EV, warns cash is short

Faraday has delayed its electric FF91 crossover as it seeks cash for the launch.

Bloomberg
FARADAY

Faraday promised to start making and selling the FF91 crossover as early as 2018, but it has been forced to postpone delivery of its first mass-market vehicle several times.

 

Faraday Future is pushing back the start of production and deliveries of its long-awaited debut vehicle to the “third or fourth quarter of 2022,” and says it needs additional capital to pull off the launch.

The U.S.-based electric vehicle startup, which was founded in 2014 and went public in a July 2021 merger with a blank-check company, had previously said it planned to launch the electric crossover as soon as this month.

Faraday once promised to start making and selling the FF91 crossover as early as 2018, but it has been forced to postpone delivery of its first mass-market vehicle several times.
 

Faraday FF91 interior.

“The company needs additional cash to commercially launch the FF 91 and is currently seeking to raise additional capital to fund its operations through December 31, 2022,” it said Monday in a filing.

Faraday Future had previously said it would not need additional funds until after the launch of the vehicle.

The company said in an investor slide deck that it was looking to raise about $325 million.

Faraday will also push ahead with plans to produce EVs in China by opening a plant in the country and enlisting Geely to provide contract manufacturing services, sources have said.

Faraday FF91 rear view.

The delay of the FF91 comes amid a standoff between the EV startup and its founder, Jia Yueting. In late June, a shareholder group affiliated with him demanded the removal of a director from the startup’s board.

Faraday pushed back, saying the group had offered the director a contract worth up to $700,000 in order for him to resign.

On July 15, those shareholders said in a filing that they had offered Faraday a lifeline of “at least $100 million” on the condition that the director resign.

Several days later, the group accused the startup of not treating the offer “with the gravity, urgency and fairness it deserves in light of” its financial condition.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GM net income drops 40% in Q2 to $1.7B
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
GM CEO Mary Barra speaks at an event detailing the automaker's EV technologies.
GM net income drops 40% in Q2 to $1.7B
A rendering shows the battery plant GM is spending $2.3 billion to build in Tennessee.
GM's battery joint venture expected to win $2.5 billion U.S. Energy Department loan
Cloud hovers over UAW's reboot
Cloud hovers over UAW's reboot
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 7-25-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-13-22
Read the issue
See our archive