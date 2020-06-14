Explosion at Honda plant in Japan injures 2 workers

TOKYO -- An explosion was reported at Honda Motor Co.'s plant in central Japan, police said on Sunday, with two workers sent to the hospital with burns.

The explosion at a switchboard occurred at around 9:15 am local time at Honda's plant in Suzuka city, Mie prefecture, an officer with the prefectural police said. Two workers in their 20s, who were checking the switchboard, were injured and sent to be treated, the officer said.

The company is investigating, a spokesman said.

The Suzuka factory is one of Honda's main production sources for light vehicles, including the N-BOX.

A company spokesman said the plant would operate as usual on Monday.