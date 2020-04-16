Expert says crisis probably worse for auto industry than last recession

The coronavirus crisis could be more harmful to the auto industry than the Great Recession, according to John Casesa, a Wall Street investment banker and former Ford Motor Co. executive.

"We're of the view this situation is fluid and dire, and probably worse than '08-'09 for the auto industry," Casesa, senior managing director at Guggenheim Partners, said Thursday in the first of a series of "Congress Conversations" with Automotive News Publisher Jason Stein.

"Lots of companies are just coming to the realization the recovery could be very slow, demand could be low for a long time ... and if this shutdown extends to June, July or August, many companies will run out of cash," said Casesa, who left Ford in December 2017 after three years as its group vice president of global strategy. "This seems a more chaotic, more volatile kind of crisis and will probably lead to a much more violent reordering of the industry."