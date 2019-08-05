Ex-UAW VP Norwood Jewell faces sentencing in corruption scandal

DETROIT -- Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell is scheduled to be sentenced today for his role in a multimillion-dollar corruption scandal that tarnished the union and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Jewell, the highest-ranking union official charged in the sweeping probe to date, was charged in March with one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act for receiving more than $40,000 worth of travel, lodging and meals from people acting on behalf of FCA US from at least 2014 to 2016. He pleaded guilty to the charge April 2.

Prosecutors are asking U.S. District Judge Paul Borman to sentence Jewell to 15 months in prison. Jewell's lawyer, Michael P. Manley (no relation to current FCA CEO Mike Manley), is arguing for home confinement.

The two sides paint differing portraits of the former union leader.

Jewell betrayed union members by accepting tens of thousands of illegal payments from FCA to live the life of a "big shot" and "fat cat," according to a memorandum filed by federal prosecutors Tuesday. Court records provided by prosecutors include photos of a three-bedroom villa with a private pool and hot tub in Palm Springs, Calif., where Jewell stayed twice with $8,926 in training center funds supplied by FCA.

Prosecutors say he also used $25,065 in FCA funds to throw a "decadent" party with cigars and personalized wine bottles.

"Through his actions, Jewell undermined and betrayed the confidence and trust the UAW's members had placed in him to serve as their sworn representative in negotiations with Fiat Chrysler," Assistant U.S. Attorney David Gardey wrote in the memo. "If that alone were not bad enough, Jewell's actions also eroded public confidence in our country's collective bargaining system and sullied the reputations of all honest trade unionists in the UAW."

Leniency memo

In arguing for leniency, Jewell's lawyer compared him to Titanic Capt. Edward Smith, according to court records filed last week.

Manley's 15-page memorandum of sentencing described Jewell as a selfless man with simple tastes, dedicated to his family and the community, who did wrong but tried to clean up the "cultural corruption" that existed before he joined the UAW-FCA department in June 2014.

The memo describes Jewell as a "Miller Lite kind of guy" who "lives in a modest house in an unspectacular town and drives a truck that is more than five years old."

"How could a GM guy, a Miller Lite guy, a family man, a community caretaker like Norwood Jewell become the face of union corruption?" the memo says. "Much the same way a seasoned ship captain like Edward Smith can become the face of heedless seamanship. Culture."

In his plea agreement, Jewell said the "culture of corruption" predated him and was piloted by former FCA Vice President Alphons Iacobelli and Jewell's predecessor, the late General Holiefield. The plea agreement, according to the memo, also asserts that Jewell made immediate changes to the UAW-Chrysler leadership and servicing staff, including requesting a financial audit.

Jewell, "unlike some of the other conspirators ... doesn't have a Ferrari, he doesn't use a Montblanc pen and he has a mortgage on his home," his lawyer's sentencing memo said.

Jewell is the seventh person -- three from FCA US and four associated with the union -- to be charged under a multiyear investigation where millions of dollars meant for training workers was redirected to pay for premium dinners, first-class travel, designer luggage and accessories.

The UAW pointed to an earlier statement when Jewell pleaded guilty, saying that he "exhibited poor judgment."

"This is a troubling moment for our organization, and our members are appropriately angry and frustrated," the statement says. "Our members will always be our highest authority, and we pledge to continue to change the way that we do business.

"Our Clean Slate reforms are being implement, and will be expanded. These reforms will make sure that transparency and accountabiltiy are at th forefront, and will bring this chapter to a close, once and for all."