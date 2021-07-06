Ex-UAW official Pearson sentenced to 1 year in prison

DETROIT — Former UAW Regional Director Vance Pearson was sentenced Tuesday to a year in federal prison for conspiring to embezzle union funds and further racketeering activity with other high-ranking union officials.

The court recognized that Pearson played "a minor role but at the same time, it was active," said U.S. District Judge Paul Borman. The court did not order Pearson to pay a fine.

Pearson's original sentencing guideline was 24-30 months. But acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin last month requested a reduced 14-month sentence because of Pearson's cooperation and assistance in the investigation and prosecutions of ex-UAW presidents Gary Jones and Dennis Williams. Jones was sentenced to 28 months in June, and Williams was sentenced to 21 months in May.