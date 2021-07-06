Ex-UAW official Pearson sentenced to 1 year in prison

Vance Pearson was sentenced for conspiring to embezzle union funds and further racketeering activity with other high-ranking union officials.

UAW LOCAL 2250/FACEBOOK

Pearson is pictured here in a 2018 file photo that was posted by a UAW local on Facebook.

DETROIT — Former UAW Regional Director Vance Pearson was sentenced Tuesday to a year in federal prison for conspiring to embezzle union funds and further racketeering activity with other high-ranking union officials.

The court recognized that Pearson played "a minor role but at the same time, it was active," said U.S. District Judge Paul Borman. The court did not order Pearson to pay a fine.

Pearson's original sentencing guideline was 24-30 months. But acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin last month requested a reduced 14-month sentence because of Pearson's cooperation and assistance in the investigation and prosecutions of ex-UAW presidents Gary Jones and Dennis Williams. Jones was sentenced to 28 months in June, and Williams was sentenced to 21 months in May.

In December 2019, two months after he was arrested, Pearson began cooperating with investigators through in-person and phone interviews. He agreed to testify against his co-conspirators and forfeited money from two bank accounts, his "Flower Fund" and "Members in Solidarity," that prosecutors were unaware of at the time. His "Flower Fund" was to be used for the purchase of flowers for the funerals of UAW members and their families. The fund, made up of union contributions, has been exploited by UAW officials for their personal use.

The "Members in Solidarity" account was to be used for campaign expenses for UAW elections.

Pearson's cooperation also helped the government prepare its civil lawsuit and negotiation to secure oversight of the UAW with an independent monitor in May.

Charges

Pearson pleaded guilty in February 2020 after prosecutors charged him in September 2019 with misusing hundreds of thousands of dollars of union funds on personal indulgences such as vacations, golf clubs, extravagant meals, cigars and $440 bottles of champagne. He was also charged with mail and wire fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering, according to the complaint.

Pearson resigned from his post in November 2019 and terminated his UAW membership after the union's International Executive Board filed Article 30 charges against him and Jones. Pearson had been with the union for 17 years.

"Today's sentencing action brings necessary closure on a dark past chapter in UAW history," the UAW said in a statement. "And while justice has been served, the UAW under President Ray Curry and the International Executive Board are committed to continue building a UAW focused like a laser on its members and their families; transparent in its operations; and committed to building upon the ethics reforms and bold future that our members deserve."

