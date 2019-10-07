EV startups grapple with huge cash demands

"This is not something you do for $100 million or $500 million," Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe told Automotive News. "It takes truly billions of dollars. It's the nature of the business. It's very capital intensive, and it is one of the reasons why we have seen so few new companies in the space. If it only took $100 million or $500 million, you'd have more people coming in."

When Tesla broke through with its first customer deliveries 11 years ago, it inspired a new wave of startups, most focusing on electric vehicles. Some already have failed.

But those startups that successfully get a vehicle into production won't be entering a white-space segment now that Jaguar, Audi, Porsche, Mercedes and other automakers have launched or soon will launch their own electrified vehicles.

And even though the stars are aligning for Rivian in ways they rarely do for unproven new automakers, long-term financial success is not guaranteed.

Tesla, for as big and well known as it has become, has recorded just four profitable quarters and never has booked a full-year profit. Despite record sales and revenue this year, it lost $408 million in the second quarter.

Hundreds of EV startups around the world are attempting to build everything from subcompact commuter cars to full-size pickups and SUVs. They are competing for limited capital as they race to develop and launch their products. For Rivian, which appears to be on track to launch its battery-powered R1T pickup and R1S SUV next year, just about everything that could go right has — but that is a rare exception.