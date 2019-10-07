EV startups grapple with huge cash demands

Bollinger says its B1 and B2, shown, are close to final production models.

With 100,000 vehicles already in its order books and $1.5 billion in investments pouring in this year from the likes of Amazon, Cox Automotive and Ford Motor Co., Rivian is making breaking into the automotive industry look easy.

It's not easy.

Most new auto manufacturers — including Rivian — are wrestling with a variety of issues. These companies can be divided into two camps: the few that have money and the many trying to raise it.

The Rivian R1T’s suspension system uses components already used on other vehicles.

"This is not something you do for $100 million or $500 million," Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe told Automotive News. "It takes truly billions of dollars. It's the nature of the business. It's very capital intensive, and it is one of the reasons why we have seen so few new companies in the space. If it only took $100 million or $500 million, you'd have more people coming in."

When Tesla broke through with its first customer deliveries 11 years ago, it inspired a new wave of startups, most focusing on electric vehicles. Some already have failed.

But those startups that successfully get a vehicle into production won't be entering a white-space segment now that Jaguar, Audi, Porsche, Mercedes and other automakers have launched or soon will launch their own electrified vehicles.

And even though the stars are aligning for Rivian in ways they rarely do for unproven new automakers, long-term financial success is not guaranteed.

Tesla, for as big and well known as it has become, has recorded just four profitable quarters and never has booked a full-year profit. Despite record sales and revenue this year, it lost $408 million in the second quarter.

Hundreds of EV startups around the world are attempting to build everything from subcompact commuter cars to full-size pickups and SUVs. They are competing for limited capital as they race to develop and launch their products. For Rivian, which appears to be on track to launch its battery-powered R1T pickup and R1S SUV next year, just about everything that could go right has — but that is a rare exception.

What Rivian did right

For just $16 million, Rivian purchased Mitsubishi's old factory in Normal, Ill. The 2.4-million-square-foot plant, closed in 2016, solved a huge problem, and for not a lot of money. Mitsubishi left behind much of the production equipment it used to build its vehicles; some of that machinery is being repurposed by Rivian.

Another bonus: an experienced work force that Rivian is working to rehire. Scaringe said former Mitsubishi employees are passionate about going back to work at the plant to build cutting-edge vehicles for a new company, with some even offering to help ready the facility on their own time.

Tesla was equally fortunate to obtain an old plant that Toyota Motor Corp. and General Motors jointly operated in Fremont, Calif. It also came loaded with production equipment and an experienced work force. Many other startups could be faced with spending hundreds of millions for a plant site, workers, robots, paint shops and other manufacturing infrastructure.

Scaringe has recruited a deep bench of auto industry veterans. Their decades of product development experience are helping Rivian extract maximum value out of its engineering budget. The eye-catching designs of Rivian's pickup and SUV have attracted significant media exposure and consumer interest. But underneath those shapely aluminum fenders, Rivian is not reinventing the wheel with all-new proprietary parts. The suspension system of the R1T and R1S, for example, uses many components from major suppliers that already are in production and used on other vehicles.

Startup rundown

Rivian

  • Founded: 2009 as Avera Motors in Rockledge, Fla.; changed name in 2011 to Rivian, an homage to Florida’s Indian River
  • Headquarters: Plymouth, Mich.
  • Who’s in charge: RJ Scaringe

Bollinger Motors

  • Founded: 2015 in Hobart, N.Y.
  • Headquarters: Ferndale, Mich.
  • Who’s in charge: Robert Bollinger

Byton

  • Founded: 2017 in Hong Kong
  • Headquarters: Nanjing, China
  • Who’s in charge: Daniel Kirchert

Faraday Future

  • Founded: 2014
  • Headquarters: Los Angeles
  • Who’s in charge: Carsten Breitfeld

Karma Automotive

  • Founded: 2015 (combined assets from Fisker Automotive and A123 Systems)
  • Headquarters: Irvine, Calif.
  • Who’s in charge: Liang Zhou

Local Motors

  • Founded: 2007 in Phoenix
  • Headquarters: Chandler, Ariz.
  • Who’s in charge: Jay Rogers

 

Shared learning

Ford's $500 million investment in Rivian, announced in April, came with benefits beyond working capital. "They are supporting us with some of their manufacturing capabilities," Scaringe said. "They have a company called [Troy Design & Manufacturing Co.] that we work with on some of our advanced manufacturing. They do a lot of prototype design and production tool design. It's a very good shop."

Ford also has shared with Rivian some of its manufacturing strategies. "We have had some good information exchanges in terms of how Ford runs some of its plants, and its operating philosophies, looking at how that may or may not translate to our operations," Scaringe said. "It's a really good, healthy relationship with Ford."

Still, Rivian has plenty of obstacles to overcome. Mitsubishi's former work force, for example, may be experienced at building cars and crossovers, but it will need to be trained to assemble battery packs, power electronics and electric drivetrains. The plant also never built aluminum-intensive vehicles, which Rivian's vehicles are.

Amazon's order last month for 100,000 electric delivery vans is designed to serve customers who pay a premium for fast delivery. Amazon is expected to put the first Rivian vans into service in 2021. Tesla's customers have shown they'll forgive a new company for design, manufacturing and software issues, but Rivian may have less room for error with a commercial customer counting on those vans to generate revenue.

The Amazon order, to be spread over three years, ensures steady production at Rivian's plant and likely will help the company reduce costs for batteries and raw materials. But one analyst said Rivian might eventually need more money.

"Tesla raised more than $13 billion and at times had an order book larger than Rivian's, and that's far from a slam dunk; $1.5 billion can evaporate extremely quickly, especially when you have to finish development of a vehicle and retool a factory," said Sam Abuelsamid, principal analyst at Navigant Research. "Everything I've seen from RJ Scaringe shows he's much more inclined to bring in the right people and let them do their jobs. With partners like Amazon and Ford, I think there is a much higher likelihood of success."

Unanswered questions

In the run-up to launching its consumer vehicles next year, Rivian has a lot of work to do in figuring how it will deliver its vehicles to customers and how it will provide parts and service.

Since Rivian won't have a nationwide dealer network — sales will be direct from the factory to the buyer, like Tesla — the company has to figure out how vehicles will receive service that can't be carried out with over-the-air software updates. Rivian also has to deliver repair parts in a timely manner — Amazon could help there — but it has to train technicians to repair its vehicles.

Scaringe said he recognizes the challenges and isn't worried about raising further money.

"We are very stable financially, and from a scaling point of view, we have the support of our shareholders, and we feel really good about that," he said. "We have enough cash on hand to deliver what we need to do."

As for Rivian's would-be competition, most are wrestling with a variety of issues that could bring their plans to a halt. Here's a sampling of some other EV startups that have been successful in attracting initial funding and that have built working vehicles.

Bollinger Motors

Status: Development work on the B1 and B2 battery-powered off-road vehicles continues while the suburban Detroit company works to raise the $100 million it says it needs to complete engineering and start production.

The company's plan to obtain an industrial building near Dearborn, Mich., and outfit it for low-volume production changed this summer. "We realized that buying a plant, renovating it extensively, ordering tooling and hiring a brand-new work force would all delay our production for a year or more," company founder Robert Bollinger told Automotive News.

Instead, Bollinger inked an agreement with a contract manufacturer to assemble at least the first year's production of about 1,000 total units of the B1 and B2, the boxy electric street-legal off-road vehicles the company has designed and engineered in-house. At a late September press event in a rented building near the company's suburban Detroit engineering center, Bollinger showed two fully engineered prototypes of the four-door versions of the B1 and B2 — vehicles the company says are close to the final production models.

Unlike Rivian's electric pickup, the Bollinger vehicles are about as basic as can be. They are not outfitted with a long menu of electronic features such as in-dash screens, backup cameras or a complicated infotainment system. In fact, the metal, nonpadded dash looks straight out of 1965. Being Class 3 vehicles, the B1 and B2 don't have to conform to many of the safety standards that apply to cars and light trucks. Neither vehicle, for instance, has airbags. Another way Bollinger differs from virtually all of its startup competitors is the size of its staff. As of the end of September, Bollinger Motors employed just 30 engineers, designers and other staffers. "We are creating a totally different product than what's out there and from what Rivian/Ford are going to do, and we have a different set of needs for money. We are not going for volume," Bollinger said.

Next up for the company, Bollinger said, is moving to a bigger location and adding staff as the B1 and B2 move closer to production. Bollinger said they would go on sale in 2021.

The Byton M-Byte crossover is powered by an electric motor between the rear wheels.

Byton

Status: Bankrolled by deep-pocketed Chinese investors, the company is moving toward starting production next year of its M-Byte crossover.

At the Frankfurt auto show last month, the Chinese automaker showed its first production-ready vehicle, the M-Byte, a battery-powered crossover with a curved 48-inch screen stretching across the instrument panel. If the company's plans stay on track, Byton will begin delivering the M-Byte to Chinese customers in less than a year and then to customers in North America and Europe in 2021. With investors that include the Nanjing municipal government and FAW Group, one of China's big four automakers, Byton appears to be on solid financial footing.

Its new plant is built, and the production equipment for stamping, welding, painting, assembly and battery packs is being tested now. The M-Byte is powered by an electric motor between the rear wheels, with four-wheel drive optional. Depending on the model, the range between charges is 224 to 270 miles. The European version of the M-Byte is expected to have a base price of about $49,000 based on recent exchange rates.

Faraday Future, despite financial challenges, continues to ready the $150,000 FF 91 for production.

Faraday Future

Status: The company says its FF 91 is nearly production-ready. Faraday is trying to raise $850 million to start making the $150,000 electric car.

Turmoil best describes the state of the company today. A restructuring that got underway in May was funded by $225 million in bridge financing aimed at keeping the company afloat while it paid down debt to suppliers. In early September, a new CEO, BMW veteran Carsten Breitfeld, took over from the founder, Chinese entrepreneur Jia Yueting. In one of his last stints at BMW, Breitfeld — who also happens to be one of the founders of Byton — led the team that developed the BMW i8 plug-in hybrid.

In late September, Faraday took a drubbing on the sale of property it bought in Las Vegas for a plant it hoped to construct there. The company got $16.9 million for the unloaded the 930-acre site that it bought for about $29 million, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Much of the company's work force remains on unpaid furlough, according to The Verge.

Despite that, Faraday says it is continuing work to ready the FF 91. The swoopy-looking four-door would compete at the upper reaches of the luxury car market. Faraday claims the FF 91's 1,050-hp electric motor can propel the car to 60 mph in less than three seconds. The driving range is claimed to be 378 miles on a charge. Fully loaded, the FF 91's price would be around $200,000. The car runs on the Android operating system and aims to provide a user experience that melds the best traits of Apple, Uber, Google and Tesla. But without financing, Faraday very likely won't meet its goal of delivering its first vehicles a year from now. High-performance luxury EVs from Jaguar, Audi, Mercedes and Porsche will make things tougher for Faraday.

The Karma Revero starts at $135,000. Production is underway.

Karma Automotive

Status: The California manufacturer of gasoline-electric hybrid luxury sedans has been quiet for the past couple of years while rebuilding its management team and redesigning the car that was once the Fisker Karma.

With funding from China's Wanxiang Group Corp., Karma has been able to focus on perfecting the product instead of looking for loans. Previous models used GM powertrains, but those have been replaced in the 2020 Revero GT by BMW units. Leading the re-engineering of the Revero is Bob Kruse, a former GM engineer who was instrumental in the creation of the Chevrolet Volt.

While gearing up to launch the Revero, the company has been active on the auto show circuit and at industry events, displaying three vehicles at the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in August. During an industry conference in Traverse City, Mich., that month, Karma let reporters test drive an early production version of the Revero, which starts at $135,000. The car sports two electric motors that drive the rear wheels and can travel up to 80 miles on a single charge, plus about 280 miles more on a full tank of gasoline. Kruse told Automotive News that Revero production is underway at Karma's Moreno Valley, Calif., plant and that customer deliveries will start this month.

U.S. launch plans for Nio, maker of the ES8, shown, remain unclear.

Other startups that have attracted significant investment:

Nio: The Shanghai manufacturer of the ES6 and ES8 EVs is restructuring as it deals with significant losses and reduced government subsidies on EV sales. The company, backed by Chinese tech giant Tencent, has slimmed its Silicon Valley r&d work force. Its U.S. launch plans remain unclear. Nio has scaled back its goal to 35,000 sales in China this year.

Lucid Motors: With $1 billion in financing from a Saudi Arabian investment fund, Lucid is working to get a plant built in Casa Grande, Ariz. Lucid aims to start production of the Air, its battery-powered high-performance luxury sedan, next year. It has promised a 400-mile range between charges.

Seres: The company changed its name this year from SF Motors, which was founded in 2016 in Silicon Valley with backing from China's Sokon Industry Group. It plans production of a battery-powered crossover in the old AM General plant in Mishawaka, Ind. Slowing EV sales in China forced layoffs at Seres U.S. in July, and plans to launch vehicles in the U.S. are on hold, according to The Verge.

