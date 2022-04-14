EV partnership with GM buys Honda time

TOKYO — Honda's reliance on General Motors in the global electric vehicle race may be as much about buying extra time as it is about forging true alliances.
CEO Toshihiro Mibe amped up Honda Motor Co.'s electrified ambitions this week, pledging to achieve production capacity of 2 million EVs in 2030 — or about 40 percent of its global total at that time.
It appears that Honda, a stubbornly independent automaker with a tradition of in-house engineering solutions, is now leaning surprisingly hard on GM to achieve its EV goals, especially in the critical U.S. market, Honda's biggest and most profitable. Honda will turn to GM for two all-electric large crossovers from 2024 and then a range of affordable EVs from 2027. And crucially, it will tap GM for its supply of batteries.