EV partnership with GM buys Honda time

The only hitch for Mibe is time and money — and it will take a lot of both.

Honda said it will invest ¥5 trillion — nearly $40 billion — over the next 10 years in electrification and software. That is the lion's share of its entire $63.86 billion R&D budget over that period.

To help foot the bill, Honda last month issued U.S. dollar-denominated green bonds totaling $2.75 billion.

"We have a goal, and we just have to keep steadily working toward it," Mibe said.

That goal is to completely ditch internal combustion from Honda's lineup by 2040.

Honda's production target of 2 million EVs is smaller than the 3.5 million that Toyota is aiming for in 2030. But Honda is only half the size of Toyota, the world's largest automaker.

The man charged with leading Honda's overhaul is Senior Managing Executive Officer Shinji Aoyama, who led Honda's U.S. and North American operations until last October.

Teaming up with GM, and more recently Sony, is a bridge to that next generation of Honda developments. It is important for helping Honda boost scale, knock down cost and create technologies.

"I'm sure Honda wants to have its own EVs out there, but realistically, it's not going to have its own cars out there until later in the decade. They've blown EVs off too long," said Christopher Richter, lead Asia auto analyst at CLSA in Tokyo. "Their automotive division has been withering for years. Maybe it's a good [thing] they work with GM and other partners to reinvent themselves."