EV makers AYRO, Karma team up to manufacture delivery vehicles

Reuters
AYRO website

AYRO CEO Rod Keller said restaurants increasingly need their own EV delivery fleets as more sales are made via deliveries.

OAKLAND, Calif -- AYRO Inc., a maker of low-speed electric vehicles used on college campuses and resorts, on Tuesday said it will work with EV maker Karma Automotive LLC to produce over 20,000 electric delivery vehicles through 2023.

Karma is a U.S. subsidiary of one of China's biggest auto parts manufacturers, Wangxiang Group, which created the firm after buying the assets of defunct startup Fisker Automotive.

The contract is valued at over $300 million and Karma will help design, engineer and manufacture the vehicles in its southern California factory near Los Angeles, the firms said in a joint statement.

The deal comes as delivery fleet operators face regulatory pressure in California and other states to buy electric vehicles, while coronavirus lockdowns have led to a surge in package and restaurant deliveries.

AYRO Chief Executive Officer Rod Keller said restaurants increasingly need their own EV delivery fleets as more sales are made via deliveries through firms such as DoorDash, GrubHub Inc , Uber Eats from Uber Technologies Inc.

"Restaurants are concerned about losing control of the experience and about the margin impact," Keller said.

Austin, Texas-based AYRO has an advisory council that includes restaurant chains Panera Bread Company, Jimmy John's and Firrhouse Subs to advise on what they would like to see in the configuration of delivery vehicles, Keller said.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach the restaurant chains for comment.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GM invests $71 million in Ohio plants
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
GM invests $71 million in Ohio plants
GM invests $71 million in Ohio plants
Ford's 3-year labor contract in Canada ratified by Unifor members
Ford's 3-year labor contract in Canada ratified by Unifor members
Nissan to bring carbon-fiber to the masses
Nissan to bring carbon-fiber to the masses
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-28-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-17-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters