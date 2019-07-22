Europe would respond to U.S. auto tariffs, top EU official says

WASHINGTON -- The European Union would respond with tariffs of its own if the Trump administration imposed tariffs on European vehicle imports, a senior EU trade official said.

Sabine Weyand, the European Commission's new Director General of Trade, said retaliatory tariffs would result in a negative situation for both economic blocs.

The EU has seen little movement thus far in talks with the U.S. about reducing industrial tariffs, Weyand said.

It was important to build trust by moving forward in areas where the two economic blocs agreed, rather than focus solely on contentious issues, she said.

"It's a very mixed picture," Weyand told an event on Monday hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank during her first official visit to Washington since taking over her new role.

Weyand said the EU was also keen to find a way to settle a nearly 15-year dispute over government subsidies to U.S. planemaker Boeing and Europe's Airbus for aircraft development, and avoid a spiral of tariffs in that area as well.