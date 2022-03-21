Musk flies to Berlin to open Tesla's German plant

Tesla factory opening ceremony will be attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz; Elon Musk plans to hand over first Model Y cars to customers.

Tesla's factory east of Berlin is set to produce over 500,000 battery-electric vehicles a year, while its battery plant will generate over 50 gigawatt hours a year.

BERLIN -- Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk appears to be headed to Germany for the opening of the automaker's first European factory on Tuesday.

Musk was headed to Berlin from Austin, Texas, the Twitter user @ElonJet, who tracks the movements of Musk's private jet, posted on Monday.

Musk plans to personally hand over to customers the first Model Y cars built at the factory, German press reports said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is also scheduled to attend the opening of the factory in Gruenheide, 22 miles southeast of Berlin.

Scholz will give a welcome speech at the opening ceremony, but there may be changes at short notice because of the Ukraine war, a government spokeswoman said.

The $5 billion factory, Tesla's first in Europe, is central to Musk's ambitions to pass European market leader Volkswagen.

The plant is set to produce over 500,000 battery-electric vehicles a year, while its battery plant will generate over 50 gigawatt hours a year.

Musk originally wanted to start production on last summer, but the approval process was delayed because Tesla added a battery factory to the application for the car assembly, adding to delays caused by environmental objections.

Concern that the plant would strain the area's water supply was a major factor in the delayed opening.

The state of Brandenburg gave final approval for the factory on March 4.

The factory can start as planned on Tuesday, the Brandenburg state government said on Saturday. "At present, we have no findings that stand in the way of commissioning," Environment Ministry spokeswoman Frauke Zelt told German media.

Tesla has been constructing the factory under a temporary approval process. The automaker has been allowed to build up to 2,000 cars to test production processes.

The factory has been constructed on land considered for a BMW plant that was instead built in Leipzig.

Audi sticks by Ukraine suppliers as they struggle to keep producing in amid war
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Japan earthquake fallout
