Musk flies to Berlin to open Tesla's German plant

BERLIN -- Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk appears to be headed to Germany for the opening of the automaker's first European factory on Tuesday.

Musk was headed to Berlin from Austin, Texas, the Twitter user @ElonJet, who tracks the movements of Musk's private jet, posted on Monday.

Musk plans to personally hand over to customers the first Model Y cars built at the factory, German press reports said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is also scheduled to attend the opening of the factory in Gruenheide, 22 miles southeast of Berlin.