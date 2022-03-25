Elon Musk aims to build 20 million EVs a year — or maybe 10 million

To be sure, the long-awaited competition to Tesla is also coming. Just last week, Cadillac began production of the Lyriq electric crossover, and Ford's F-150 Lightning electric pickup received an EPA rating of up to 320 miles of range ahead of its launch in the coming weeks.

Tesla, on the other hand, has delayed its Cybertruck pickup until 2023. But in the near term, Tesla is likely to expand global production from about 1 million vehicles last year to more than 2 million by 2024, analysts say. And that's just with the company's current announcements.

Musk said this year that Tesla is considering sites for its next assembly plants, with new announcements possible by the end of the year.

The automaker, Musk said on a Twitter last week, "will be scaling to extreme size" as part of an updated "master plan" that will be announced shortly.

"As we are able to ramp production and satisfy demand in our existing markets, then we will be able to expand to other markets and we will also add additional products," Musk said in Berlin.

The German plant is expected to produce 500,000 vehicles a year at full capacity. J.P. Morgan estimates the plant will make 54,000 this year, 280,000 next year and the full half million in 2025.