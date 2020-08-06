Dura Automotive sold; Kimberly Rodriguez named CEO

DETROIT -- After emerging from bankruptcy in late May, longtime supplier Dura Automotive once again has new owners.

Lexington, Ky.-based private equity firm MiddleGround Capital acquired a majority stake in the body systems supplier from Bardin Hill Investment Partners.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but according to MiddleGround's website, the firm's investments range from $75 million to $250 million. According to a press release, two of Middleground's partners are Toyota Motor Corp. veterans.

“We have been searching for an opportunity to invest in a business as well-positioned as Dura to capitalize on the most disruptive trends in the automotive industry," partner John Stewart said in a statement. Stewart spent 18 years at Toyota. "From today’s focus on electrification of the powertrain and vehicle lightweighting to some of the longer-term shifts toward autonomous driving and connected car, Dura is and will continue to be a driving force in an industry undergoing major transformation. We are delighted to support Dura on its journey.”

Detroit area private equity firm The Charlton Group Inc. is a minority owner of Dura in the deal.

Kimberly Rodriguez, a longtime auto industry turnaround consultant and current CEO of Andra Rush's trucking empire Rush Trucking, was named Dura's CEO, the company said in a press release. Her appointment is effective Sept. 1.

Rodriguez joined Rush in February from Chicago-based Huron Consulting Group, where she served as a senior consultant, working out of the Detroit area. At Huron, she assisted in the bankruptcies and restructuring of several then-distressed auto suppliers, including Tower Automotive, Dura Automotive, Revstone Industries and Collins & Aikman, among others.

Employees at Dura were informed of the deal and the incoming CEO Thursday morning.