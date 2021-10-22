Does Toyota's new battery factory mean a new U.S. assembly plant?

"We don't believe bidding wars to be in Toyota's benefit," Reynolds said. "What we really believe in is creating great relationships, and I'm not sure a bidding war leads to that."

The U.S. investment — part of a previously announced $13.5 billion program globally by parent Toyota Motor Corp. for battery development and production — will include a $1.29 billion lithium ion battery plant, built in partnership with Toyota Tsusho, that will begin producing batteries by 2025. They will go in upcoming localized EVs as well as hybrids.

While not addressing the question directly, Reynolds intimated that a location has already been picked. "Sometime in the near future, we'll make all this plain, and you'll have more news to report," he said last week. The automaker is hosting an event in Southern California next month for journalists to lay out its expanded electrification strategy. Given the aggressive timetable, a decision on location could be announced by the end of the year.

The Japanese automaker's Oct. 18 announcement mirrors battery strategies revealed previously by domestic automakers Ford Motor Co. and General Motors, as well as EV manufacturing localization strategies by Volkswagen. It also contradicts an earlier pronouncement by Toyota Motor North America executives, who had indicated that the automaker planned to consolidate EV production in Japan, including vehicles to be sold in North America.