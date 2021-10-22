Does Toyota's new battery factory mean a new U.S. assembly plant?

Toyota Motor North America will look to build "a campus setting" for its planned battery plant to feed North American production of battery-electric and hybrid vehicles, a top executive with the automaker told Automotive News.
That coded language could mean a new assembly plant dedicated to production of skateboard-based battery-electric vehicles is in the offing — instead of just a standalone battery plant. Toyota has no excess capacity in North America; production of the Avalon large sedan in Kentucky will end in 2022.
While a location for a planned investment of $3.4 billion over the next nine years has yet to be announced, Chris Reynolds, chief administrative officer for corporate resources, says he doesn't expect Toyota to ignite or even respond to a bidding war between states or municipalities that might be eager to attract the plan's projected initial 1,750 jobs.