Detroit SUV plant among Stellantis factories halting production

Stellantis is scheduling more downtime at a number of its North American plants, including Detroit's Jefferson North Assembly, a company spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday.

The Detroit plant, which makes the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango, will be down for several weeks. Layoffs are scheduled from July 11 to Aug. 1. A shutdown was previously scheduled from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6, something Stellantis said is necessary to perform maintenance and begin work for future models. Production is set to resume Aug. 9.

The new downtime is a continued result of the global semiconductor chip shortage, according to a statement from Stellantis spokeswoman Jodi Tinson.

Meanwhile, supply chain issues continue to impact manufacturing at other plants. Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois, Toluca Assembly Plant in Mexico and Windsor Assembly Plant in Ontario are set to be down through the end of the month.

And Stellantis said last week its other plant in Ontario — Brampton Assembly — would be down the weeks of July 19 and July 26 for its regular summer shutdown.

The automaker said production resumes July 19 at Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio and July 26 at Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Michigan.