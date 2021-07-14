Detroit SUV plant among Stellantis factories halting production

The plant in Detroit, which makes the Jeep Grand Cherokee, will be offline from July 11 to Aug. 1.

Stellantis is scheduling more downtime at a number of its North American plants, including Detroit's Jefferson North Assembly, a company spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday.

The Detroit plant, which makes the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango, will be down for several weeks. Layoffs are scheduled from July 11 to Aug. 1. A shutdown was previously scheduled from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6, something Stellantis said is necessary to perform maintenance and begin work for future models. Production is set to resume Aug. 9.

The new downtime is a continued result of the global semiconductor chip shortage, according to a statement from Stellantis spokeswoman Jodi Tinson.

Meanwhile, supply chain issues continue to impact manufacturing at other plants. Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois, Toluca Assembly Plant in Mexico and Windsor Assembly Plant in Ontario are set to be down through the end of the month.

And Stellantis said last week its other plant in Ontario — Brampton Assembly — would be down the weeks of July 19 and July 26 for its regular summer shutdown.

The automaker said production resumes July 19 at Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio and July 26 at Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Michigan.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Volkswagen temporarily idles production at Tenn. plant after fire
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Chattanooga
Volkswagen temporarily idles production at Tenn. plant after fire
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Pace of new factory cuts slows
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Pace of new factory cuts slows
Silao
Mexico, U.S. agree GM Silao union vote will be held by Aug. 20
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 7-12-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-14-21
Read the issue
See our archive