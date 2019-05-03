Detroit finishes FCA land deals for new Jeep plant

"We think it will sell well," Lutz said. "Young families don't want a minivan. Our market for the three-row seat minivan has really morphed into more retirement people and businesspeople because they like to put the seats down and haul things."

Jeremy Acevedo, manager of industry analysis for Edmunds, said the three-row Jeep will compete with the Ford Explorer, Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander.

"Now with Jeep entering that segment, Jeep is a force to be reckoned with," Acevedo said. "The fact that they're going to be expanding their size and expanding their appeal to a bunch of shoppers who kept the Grand Cherokee off their list because it didn't serve their needs. Opening that whole sector is huge for them, and bad news for everybody else in that space."

Patrick Foster, an automotive historian who has written several books chronicling Jeep's history, thinks FCA has learned a lesson from the Commander. It was discontinued after the 2011 model year because of poor sales and called "unfit for human consumption" by then-CEO Sergio Marchionne. Foster said the vehicle "looked like a tank" yet lacked interior room.

"They tried to squeeze this third [row] in the back," Foster recalled. "I was there at the launch at the [2005] New York auto show. Even then, people were coming up and saying it doesn't look like that third seat helps anybody. I think they tried to do it on the cheap. You have to do it right or not at all."

One question Foster has is what name Jeep will give the vehicle. Lutz, the Michigan dealer, thinks the Grand Cherokee has so much name recognition that FCA should stick with it somehow.

"They have in the past called me up and asked for a list of historic Jeep names, but they didn't this time," Foster said. "Whatever they choose, they choose. It doesn't always have to be a historic name, but sometimes, a historic name is just right."