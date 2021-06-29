Detroit automakers, UAW drop mask mandate for vaccinated workers

DETROIT -- The Detroit automakers and the UAW said on Tuesday fully vaccinated workers at their U.S. factories will not have to wear masks on the job beginning on July 12.

General Motors, Ford Motor Co., Stellantis and the union that represents their U.S. manufacturing workers said in a joint statement that those who have not been vaccinated will continue to wear masks at work.

"The task force will continue to monitor data carefully and make any adjustments necessary to protect the health and safety of employees," the joint statement said.

"While the UAW and the companies continue following the protocols that have kept our workplaces safe, we know that one of the best ways to fight this virus is by getting vaccinated. The Task Force continues to encourage everyone to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated against COVID-19 so that we can protect our sisters and brothers and their families."

Other automakers operating in the U.S. have already begun lifting pandemic mask mandates as the number of new COVID-19 cases recedes.