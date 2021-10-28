Detroit 3 vaccine mandates a go in Canada despite union's call for pause

Union said it plans to file grievances against mandatory vaccines and wants more consultations with the automakers

DAVID KENNEDY
Automotive News Canada
Stellantis, which is poised to implement its vaccine mandate Dec. 17, received a letter from the union last week asking for a pause, but has not altered its timeline.

Mandatory vaccination policies at Ford, General Motors and Stellantis facilities in Canada are moving forward on their original timelines despite requests from Unifor that the Detroit 3 pause or rework the mandates.

The union recently sent letters to the automakers, requesting a delay in the rollout of the mandates to focus on educating hesitant members and sitting down to hammer out policies all parties can accept.

“Vaccines and vaccine mandates have proven to be effective, and we feel this is the responsible action to take at this time to protect our employees and their families as well as those visiting our facilities,” the company said in an email to Automotive News Canada.

Neither Ford nor GM have altered course on the mandates either, according to updates shared with union members.

Unifor National President Jerry Dias told Automotive News Canada the union is in favor of vaccination policies as “the only way we’re going to get through this pandemic,” but it takes issue with long-time members losing their jobs for choosing not to be vaccinated.

“We, frankly, do not agree that somehow we can have a senior employee, a senior member, a person of 25 years [who] has had an unblemished record for 25 years, and they may end up being terminated.”

Differing rules

Dias also pointed to the automakers putting a different set of rules in place for their employees in Canada versus those in the U.S., where vaccines have not been mandated, as a point of contention.

The union’s national office, in conjunction with locals 88, 444, 707 and 1285, which respectively represent workers at auto plants in Ingersoll, Windsor, Oakville, and Brampton, Ont., sent letters to the three automakers this week and last highlighting concerns with the polices that will require staff to be vaccinated or face possible termination.

An update to Local 707 members Oct. 27 said Ford has not paused or made changes to its policy expected to take effect Jan. 3. The bargaining committee said it continues to hold discussions with the company.

“We believe that the company has the opportunity to implement a reasonable policy that includes alternatives that can fulfill their obligations to provide a safe workplace for all their employees,” the bargaining committee said in its update to members.

Ford acknowledged receiving the letter, but did not comment further.

Grievances

At GM’s Ingersoll facility, Mike Van Boekel, Unifor chairperson, told members despite union concerns, the automaker intends to go ahead with implementing its policy Dec. 12 as originally published. Local 88 plans to submit a policy grievance with GM as a result.

“We think the policy is being pushed too quickly without enough information. We also have some ideas and concepts that would help people retain jobs,” Van Boekel said in an Oct. 27 letter to members.

Van Boekel reiterated the wider Unifor stance urging members to get vaccinated, adding members must “respect each person’s choice to become vaccinated or not.”

GM said it has received the letter from the union but has not adjusted its timeline. “Our team is committed to implementing a fair and reasonable approach when the policy takes effect,” the company said in an emailed statement.

Locals 404 and 1285 are also readying policy grievances they plan to file with Stellantis. In letters signed by local presidents Dave Cassidy and Danny Price, the union said the company “should follow other workplaces in a manufacturing setting that have vaccination policies that offer safe alternative options for those who choose not to vaccinate.”

Cassidy said in a Facebook post that "people should have a choice" and that "nobody should be fired.

Unifor estimates its membership’s vaccination status is consistent with the overall Ontario population. As of Oct. 27, 84 per cent of eligible Ontarians 12 and over are fully vaccinated and another four per cent have received a single dose.

Dias acknowledged automakers have the right to implement the vaccine mandates, but said the union would have preferred a bilateral approach. Nevertheless, the union’s own lawyers say if the company’s policies are deemed to be reasonable, employees will have to “make decisions on their status, understanding that there may be consequences.”

“I would rather tell our members the truth, even if it’s not very popular, than create this atmosphere of false hope,” he added.

Greg Layson contributed to this report.

