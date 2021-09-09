COVID-19 impact could hit Japanese automakers' output in October

Automakers have already been hit by a shortage of semiconductors

Reuters
BLOOMBERG

Nissan production is pictured in Japan.

TOKYO -- Disruptions to suppliers caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could force fresh production cuts at Japanese automakers in October, Akio Toyoda, who heads Japan's auto industry lobby group, said Thursday.

Japanese car companies have already had to cut production this month because of difficulties finding semiconductors and other components as the pandemic disrupts manufacturing around the world and drives up demand for chips from consumer electronic device makers.

"Depending on the manufacturer, we could see production cut to a lower level in October," said Toyoda, who leads the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association and is president of Toyota Motor Corp.

Toyota cut global production in September by 40 percent from planned levels, joining other big global automaker that have already slowed output to cope with the shortage.

Related Article
Japan's July factory output slips as COVID-19 hits production

Toyota said it would try to make up for lost production in order to meet a 9.3-million vehicles target in the year ending March 31.

Other Japanese automakers that have struggled to overcome the shortage in components include Nissan, Honda, Suzuki and Mazda.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Ford to stop manufacturing vehicles in India next year
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
India
Ford to stop manufacturing vehicles in India next year
Ford Kansas City assembly
Ford extends downtime at Missouri F-150 plant to fourth week
Ford halts new Maverick hybrid production scheduling due to parts availability
Ford halts new Maverick hybrid production scheduling due to parts availability
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-6-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive