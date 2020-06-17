Court sets aside portion of GM suit vs. FCA

General Motors
BLOOMBERG

A federal court has decided not to consider some of the claims made in General Motors' lawsuit accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles of bribing union officials, opting to assess only the allegations directly related to racketeering.

The court declined to hear two of the five counts in GM's suit, setting aside claims of unfair competition and civil conspiracy under state laws, according to an order issued by U.S. District Judge Paul Borman this week.

Proceeding to trial on the three claims under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act while including GM's two state law claims would "create insurmountable, confusing and prejudicial spillover-evidence issues, and also create jury confusion that instructions could not cure," Borman said in the June 15 filing.

GM alleges in the suit, which it filed in November, that FCA received an unfair labor-cost advantage by bribing UAW officials during years of contract negotiations over workers' wages and benefits. The suit also argues that Sergio Marchionne, the FCA CEO who died in 2018, wanted to weaken GM to force a merger between the two automakers.

GM spokesman Jim Cain said the automaker may file a separate suit in state court covering the issues that the federal judge is declining to consider.

"These claims were not dismissed," GM said in a statement. "In its ruling, the Court states that the majority of GM's allegations and claims against FCA and the other Defendants are made under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and the Court exercised jurisdiction over these RICO claims."

FCA did not comment on the order directly but reiterated its argument that the lawsuit is "meritless."

"FCA will continue to defend itself vigorously and pursue all available remedies in response to GM's groundless lawsuit," the company said in a statement.

Download Headline
GM vs. FCA ruling >

Monday's filing was one of many updates to what will likely be a drawn-out case between the Detroit rivals.

Three former FCA executives who have pleaded guilty in an ongoing federal corruption probe of top UAW officials also are defendants in the suit. The government said UAW officials received bribes from FCA beginning in 2009.

Alphons Iacobelli, one of the defendants, was vice president of employee relations at FCA and Chrysler and co-chairman of the automaker's national training center and its joint activities board from 2008 to 2015.

GM hired Iacobelli as executive director of labor relations in January 2016 and fired him in 2017, after the Justice Department charged him with violating the National Labor Relations Act and tax laws.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
Automotive News 6-15-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-15-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters