Corvette production idled this week as COVID hampers Mexico suppliers

General Motors is halting production of the Chevrolet Corvette for the rest of the week after new coronavirus restrictions disrupted the supply chain in Mexico, The Detroit News reported Wednesday.

GM spokesman David Barnas told the newspaper that Bowling Green Assembly in Kentucky will be closed Wednesday for Veterans Day and will remain closed Thursday and Friday because of the supply disruption.

Barnas told Automotive News via email that GM is not confirming the parts that are impacted by the temporary issue.

"We expect to resume normal operations on Monday, Nov. 16," GM's statement said. "Our supply chain, manufacturing and engineering teams are working closely with our supply base to mitigate any further impact on production."

GM also was forced to idle production of the hot-selling sports car for a week in October -- also because of a parts shortage in the supply chain.

Barnas said in the email that production of the 2021 model year will begin by the end of this year as planned.