Corvette production halted this week because of parts shortage

The midengine Chevrolet Corvette has hit yet another production snag: a parts shortage that will halt assembly at the Bowling Green, Ky., plant this week.

General Motors paused production of the 2020 Corvette beginning Monday, spokesman Kevin Kelly said.

"Due to a temporary parts supply issue, we can confirm that Bowling Green Assembly will not run production the week of Oct. 12. Our supply chain, manufacturing and engineering teams are working closely with our supply base to mitigate any further impact on production, and we expect the plant to resume normal operations on Monday, Oct. 19," Kelly said in a statement.

Corvette inventory is extremely limited because most of the sports cars are preordered before they arrive at dealerships, he told Automotive News.