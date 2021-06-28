Chip shortage stings Japan's agile industry

TOKYO — Fortress Japan has weathered the global microprocessor shortage largely unscathed so far. But as the crisis wears on, output here is now getting a taste of the supply chain trouble.
Mazda, Subaru, Nissan and Mitsubishi are paring output to battle the bottleneck, and production suspensions will dent output across Japan in July. The downtime amounts mostly to a smattering of days here and there, but it comes as Japan's automakers try to steer through a global shortage that began in late 2020.
The Japanese industry's long tradition of flexible manufacturing and transparent supply chain management has helped the companies pivot through the worldwide trouble. But the longer the crisis continues, the harder it is to cope.
"Almost every day, we reassess supply and allocation. It's a balance of what kind of chips are available, what demand we face and in what markets," said a person close to Nissan Motor Co.'s board. "We are prioritizing chips for profitability, allocating them to the products that are most profitable."
Mazda Motor Corp. said last week that it will suspend production for a total of 10 days in July at its Hofu plant in western Japan, where it makes the Mazda2, Mazda3 and CX-3.