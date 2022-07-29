As chip shortage lingers, billions spent to boost capacity

"They are being ramped up faster than planned, after having started a whole six months earlier than scheduled," he said at the new line. "Given the supply bottlenecks in our industries, we don't want to lose any time."

But the more telling industrial site might be the big dirty vacant lot next door. That's where Bosch will now turn its attention, with larger plans to spend $3 billion to produce even more chips for an insatiable market.

And Bosch is just one player in what is suddenly a new investment wave.

In response to a catastrophic worldwide chip shortage that has so far knocked more than 13 million vehicles out of production since early 2021, chip producers, including Bosch, and governments, including the U.S. Congress, are pledging unprecedented sums of money into boosting semiconductor capacity — not only to address the shortage but to meet ever larger demand for chips across multiple sectors.

Congress last week passed a bill that will provide more than $52 billion to U.S. companies producing chips and providing tax credits for investing in chip manufacturing.

The European Commission is establishing an investment war chest of more than $45 billion, similar to the U.S. bill just passed.