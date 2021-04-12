Chip shortage could stretch for years

Automakers and analysts have been optimistic in recent weeks that the worldwide shortage of microchips would work itself out in the second half of this year. But that upbeat prediction is changing.
Many are now concluding that there is no easy path out of the mess because of the cost and complexity of the semiconductor supply chain. The growing outlook: The auto industry may have to rethink how it sources chips until producers can fulfill commitments for new capacity — a process that will take years.
"I have been in this industry for 31 years, and this is a situation I have never experienced before," said Peter Schiefer, president of the automotive division at Infineon Technologies, one of the largest automotive semiconductor makers, especially for power electronics.