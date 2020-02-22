China's auto industry stirs, but still far from normal

SHANGHAI — The spread of the deadly coronavirus appeared to slow last week in China, and the country's mammoth auto industry began to ramp back up to production. But business is still far from normal.

In China now, travelers are required to be quarantined at home or in hotels for two weeks upon arrival. That means that factory workers who commute from long distances face restrictions on when they can come to work. Truck drivers must stop and have their temperatures taken when driving across provinces, and before businesses can resume operations, they must wait for government approval.

After the national government extended a business shutdown to Feb. 9 in an effort to keep people home and let the virus abate, most automakers waited even longer — until Feb. 17 — to restart factory output. But as of the end of last week, with various other constraints brought by the epidemic, they had only managed partial production.

Volkswagen Group, the largest carmaker in China, said on Feb. 17 that because of logistics and supply chain challenges, as well as the difficulty for its employees to return, it postponed the start of production at its joint venture with SAIC Motor Corp. by another week, to Monday, Feb. 24. The partnership operates eight of VW Group's 14 plants in China.

For similar reasons, FCA Group, which builds Jeeps at two plants in China, has yet to resume output at its plant in the central China city of Changsha, after reopening its factory in the south China city of Guangzhou.

General Motors, Honda Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co., PSA Peugeot Citroen and Renault SA have plants in Hubei Provence, the epicenter of the health crisis.

Health authorities said last week that the pace of new infections in that region has not declined. As a result, the Hubei government said its businesses will not be allowed to restart local production before March 11.

Disruption grows

The coronavirus epidemic continued to snarl auto industry planning and outlooks around the globe. A summary of developments last week:

Honda Motor Co. said operations at its plants in Wuhan would remain suspended until March 11.

Nissan Motor Co. said it will keep its plants in the Hubei and Henan provinces offline after Feb. 24, when it was to resume operations; no restart date was set. Bloomberg reported that unnamed sources familiar with Nissan's operations said the automaker gets more than 800 parts from factories in the outbreak epicenter of Hubei, and that supply interruptions could lead some Nissan car output in Japan to be suspended this week.

Volkswagen Group postponed restarting production of VW and Skoda vehicles built by its SAIC-VW Chinese joint venture by another week. SAIC-VW is now scheduled to resume work at its assembly plants this week.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. postponed the restart of its factory with Guangzhou Automobile Group in Hunan province until Feb. 27. It had planned to resume operations last week.

German luxury automaker Daimler said in its annual report Feb. 21 that "risks for the Daimler Group may not only affect the development of unit sales, but may also lead to significant adverse effects on production, the procurement market and the supply chain."

Barry Engle, president of General Motors North America, said Feb. 17 that the epidemic "crossed all of the different vehicles we produce and the length of our supply chains. However, up to this point, we've been able to protect production in North America.?...We're not out of the woods yet, but we're encouraged. So far, so good."

Consulting company Anderson Economic Group forecast that the crisis will cause production in China to drop by at least 2 million units in 2020 — 7 times the volume lost during the UAW strike at GM last fall.

Jaguar Land Rover warned Feb. 18 that it could run out of China-sourced parts for U.K. production after 2 weeks. The automaker, which gets about 20% of its global sales from China, said it is unsure whether it will recover the loss in vehicle sales this year.

—Alexa St. John

Dealerships still closed

But even if automakers could resume full production sooner, their retailers still would not be able to sell their vehicles.

Auto dealerships are coming back to business at a slower pace than vehicle makers, according to the China Automobile Dealers Association, which has been tracking dealerships' daily operations since Feb. 11.

Only 29 percent of China's 4,661 new-car dealerships had reopened as of Feb. 20.

Their biggest hurdle in reopening? The lack of government approval to do so.

Retailers also are thwarted by a high absentee rate of employees and a shortage of protective resources, such as employee face masks.

Given the halt in showroom traffic because of the epidemic, retailers reported average new-vehicle sales on Feb. 20 at only 7.4 percent of the volume they recorded a year earlier.

Drag on growth

LMC Automotive forecasts that the coronavirus emergency will continue into the second quarter and drag China's economic growth for this year to 5 percent, down from 6.1 percent in 2019.

In tandem, new light-vehicle sales in China, which have contracted for two straight years, will drop by 3 to 5 percent this year, it predicts.

Before the outbreak, LMC had expected the market to grow again in 2020.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers is more pessimistic. It projected that new-vehicle sales, including trucks and buses, will slip by 5 percent this year — assuming the epidemic can be brought under control before April.

The slowing spread of the illness indicates that the outbreak probably will be contained in a few months. But another year of auto-market contraction seems to already be guaranteed.

