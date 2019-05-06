China forges forward while Detroit 'retreats,' expert says

DETROIT -- Five years into its plan to reinvent itself as the dominant global technology leader, China has raced far ahead of others on electric-vehicle sales, forged into automated-vehicle development and led the way on deployment of next-generation cellular infrastructure.

"The Chinese are clearly on the offensive," said Michael Dunne, CEO of ZoZo Go, a consulting firm that advises American companies looking to do business in China. On the other hand, "If you look at the Detroit automakers, over the past five years, it's more or less been a theme of retreat," he said.

As President Donald Trump threw another curveball into the ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations Sunday with a new wave of tariff threats, U.S. automakers are grappling with another vexing challenge: Their sales are tumbling in China.

General Motors sales peaked at 4 million vehicles in 2017, dipped to 3.6 million last year and are down 17 percent so far this year, according to ZoZo Go figures. Ford has had a similar decline, peaking with sales of 1.3 million in 2016, while falling to 750,000 last year. Sales from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Jeep climbed to 215,000 in 2017, but slid to 163,000 last year and have dwindled further this year, according to ZoZo Go.

As Chinese companies have developed their competence, paying for mass-market vehicles made by foreign companies has become less appealing, Dunne said Monday, speaking at an Automotive Press Association event in Detroit.