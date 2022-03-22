Chevy Corvette production idled this week

Chevrolet Corvette production is down this week because of a parts shortage.

General Motors cut the first and second shifts at the Corvette plant in Bowling Green, Ky., for the temporary parts constraint, spokesman Trevor Thompkins told Automotive News.

"Our supply chain, manufacturing and engineering teams are working closely with suppliers to mitigate further impacts on production," he said.

Output is expected to resume Monday.

GM declined to say which component was in short supply, but spokesman Dan Flores confirmed that the downtime was not due to a shortage of semiconductor chips. No other GM plants are taking parts-related downtime this week, he said.

Chevy sold 33,041 Corvettes last year, a 53 percent boost over 2020.