Canadian bridge protest unmasks another supply chain vulnerability

A weeklong bridge blockade by protesters at the U.S.-Canada border further highlighted the fragility of the North American supply chain, and could spook automakers into sourcing more of their parts locally, industry experts and analysts said.
"We've talked about it for years: Buy where you build," said Laurie Harbour, CEO of supplier consultancy Harbour Results Inc. "If you're not going to buy where you build, then understand the risks that are associated with that."
Canadian truckers and activists demonstrating against COVID-19 vaccine mandates last week used big rigs and other vehicles to snarl traffic at the entrance of the Ambassador Bridge, a vital commercial link that accounts for more than a fourth of annual U.S.-Canadian trade.