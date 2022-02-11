Canadian bridge protest unmasks another supply chain vulnerability

About $100 million in automotive parts cross the Ambassador Bridge on a daily basis, according to the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association in Canada. Some companies were looking at alternative methods of transporting goods over the border, including Ford, which reportedly mulled using air freight to move some parts if the blockade persisted.

But any notion of simply avoiding the Detroit-Ontario pinchpoint is unrealistic, said Charles Klein, manager of the Detroit office of CES Group, a national logistics firm that tracks container movement.

Why? Because the entire North American transportation and logistics system is stressed as it attempts to crawl back from two years of COVID-19 and semiconductor disruptions.

"People in the auto industry might be looking for a quick fix to get their shipments, but there's no real alternative to moving thousands of trucks across the border and on to their customers," Klein told Automotive News last week.

"You still need truck drivers and the trucks they drive. And we still have an enormous shortage of drivers. You could look for a way to put things on rail, but the rail networks are really stretched to the limit right now. You could possibly move the crossing to Toronto and Buffalo — but you'll still need trucks and truck drivers.

"We're still playing catch-up for all the traffic that's been delayed for the past year and a half. So the idea that you could somehow move around that bridge and use an alternative system — you're just going to find a stressed system somewhere else."