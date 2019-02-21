Canada's Unifor faces Catch-22 in fight with GM

TORONTO — Unifor President Jerry Dias is unsparing in his rhetorical attacks on General Motors’ decision to close its Oshawa, Ont., assembly plant and lay off thousands of union workers by year-end.
But when it comes to action, Unifor’s president has been far more circumspect.
Dias promised “drastic measures” to compel GM to extend production of sedans and pickups, including outgoing models of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, to Sept. 21, 2020, when the current labor contract expires.
For more than a century, GM’s complex in Oshawa, a city east of Toronto, has been an economic engine for Ontario and Canada, anchored by thousands of highly paid manufacturing jobs.
After GM’s November announcement of a broad restructuring, including Oshawa, the union backed brief production disruptions, a call to boycott GM’s Mexican-made vehicles and a “solidarity” concert for workers by British musician Sting. But Dias has not yet deployed the biggest weapon in his arsenal – a general strike to fully halt production of Silverado and Sierra pickups, vital to the Detroit automaker’s profitability.