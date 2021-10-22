Canada says proposed U.S. EV tax credit could violate trade deal

WASHINGTON/OTTAWA -- The Canadian government on Friday warned that U.S. proposals to create new EV tax credits for American-built vehicles could harm the North American auto industry and run foul of trade agreements, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

In the letter dated Oct. 22, Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng told U.S. lawmakers and the Biden adminisration that the credits, if approved, "would have a major adverse impact on the future of EV and automotive production in Canada".

She said this would raise the risk of severe economic harm and tens of thousands of job losses in one of Canada’s largest manufacturing sectors, adding that U.S. companies and workers would not be immune from the fallout.